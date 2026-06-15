Tanabata - Japanese Star Festival

Tanabata – Saturday, July 11 2026 10:00am to 1:00pm

Join us at the Ashland Japanese Garden to celebrate Tanabata. Tanabata is an annual event celebrated on July 7th every year in Japan. On this day, people hang colorful papers where their wishes are written and placed onto bamboo branches to come true. Join us at the Japanese Garden to write your wishes and hang them on bamboo, and learn more about this annual Japanese festival.