© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tanabata - Japanese Star Festival

Tanabata - Japanese Star Festival

Tanabata – Saturday, July 11 2026 10:00am to 1:00pm

Join us at the Ashland Japanese Garden to celebrate Tanabata. Tanabata is an annual event celebrated on July 7th every year in Japan. On this day, people hang colorful papers where their wishes are written and placed onto bamboo branches to come true. Join us at the Japanese Garden to write your wishes and hang them on bamboo, and learn more about this annual Japanese festival.

Ashland Japanese Garden
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Ashland Parks and Recreation
5414885340
parksinfo@ashland.or.us
www.ashlandparksandrec.org
Ashland Japanese Garden
5414885340
parksinfo@ashland.or.us
https://www.ashlandjapanesegarden.org/