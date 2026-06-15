Tanabata - Japanese Star Festival
Tanabata - Japanese Star Festival
Tanabata – Saturday, July 11 2026 10:00am to 1:00pm
Join us at the Ashland Japanese Garden to celebrate Tanabata. Tanabata is an annual event celebrated on July 7th every year in Japan. On this day, people hang colorful papers where their wishes are written and placed onto bamboo branches to come true. Join us at the Japanese Garden to write your wishes and hang them on bamboo, and learn more about this annual Japanese festival.
Ashland Japanese Garden
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Ashland Parks and Recreation
5414885340
parksinfo@ashland.or.us