Talk: Senior Nutrition: Seasonal Eating, Hydration & Optimal Health

Ready to unlock the secret to vibrant health as you age? Join us at the Jacksonville Community Center for the second session of our three-part nutritional wellness series. Led by Certified Functional Nutritionist DeeAnna Breazeale, this workshop will cover Aging Body Systems and will review the role of nutrition as we age. You will learn how simple changes in your diet can boost your immunity, protect your body, and reduce the risk of chronic illness. Whether you are looking for creative, fresh, affordable meal ideas or you find it challenging to cook healthy dishes for yourself, this class provides the practical tools and education you need to age in place with longevity and vitality. Registration includes exclusive educational handouts emailed directly to you.

Instructor Bio: DeeAnna Breazeale is a Certified Functional Nutritionist, professional caregiver, and the culinary artist behind Chef To The Resc-You. A native Oregonian, she specializes in crafting bio-individual, seasonal meals designed to help seniors thrive. Through her expert nutrition services, she brings personalized, nutrient-dense healing to your table, one plate at a time.

