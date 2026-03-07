Taco Tuesday
Taco Tuesday
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is now having Taco Tuesdays starting on Tuesday March 10th
Serving Tacos choice of Beef or Chicken and dress them how you like with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions.
$4 for 2 tacos. $ 2 each additional, add $.50 for sour cream. Beverages available at a cost
206 NW F St Grants Pass. 541-474-6400
Serving from 3-7pm
American Legion Post 28 Grants Pass
$4 for 2 Tacos, $2 for each additional
Every week through Mar 30, 2027.
Tuesday: 03:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Tuesday: 03:00 PM - 07:00 PM
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Post 28 Grants Pass
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com