Taco Tuesday

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is now having Taco Tuesdays starting on Tuesday March 10th

Serving Tacos choice of Beef or Chicken and dress them how you like with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and onions.

$4 for 2 tacos. $ 2 each additional, add $.50 for sour cream. Beverages available at a cost

206 NW F St Grants Pass. 541-474-6400

Serving from 3-7pm