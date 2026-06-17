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Summer Solstice Celebration & Tour

Summer Solstice Celebration & Tour

Each year on the equinox and solstices we gather to celebrate the seasons, walk the burial grounds, and spend time in joyful reflection.

On Sunday, June 21st, join us to welcome summer, walk the burial grounds, and contemplate the wonder that is the changing of the seasons.

10am – Guided tour of the burial grounds
11am – Solstice sharing circle: bring a poem, share a memory or dream of summer, ring in another season in community and in nature
Open House – Bring a picnic, walk the trails, visit the farm store, check out the turtle pond, and more!

Navigation apps can lead drivers astray, please follow directions on our website, and don’t forget to RSVP to let us know you’re coming!

The Forest Conservation Burial Ground
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Forest Conservation Burial Ground
5416259697
info@theforestconservationburial.org
www.theforestconservationburialground.com
The Forest Conservation Burial Ground
658 Shale City Road
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5416259697
sexton@theforestconservationburial.org
www.theforestconservationburial.org