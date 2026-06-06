Summer Painting: Musical Instruments and Jazz
Summer Painting: Musical Instruments and Jazz
Join local artist Gatore Mukarhinda at the Ashland Public Library for this summer-themed event focused on painting musical instruments and jazz. Paint along with the artist or start from scratch and create your own musical scene!
This event is free of charge. Painting supplies are limited. Please register in advance to secure a seat.
Ashland Pubic Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services, Ashland Branch
541 774-6996
information@jcls.org
Ashland Pubic Library
410 Siskiyou BoulevardAshland, Oregon 97520
5417746996
information@jcls.org