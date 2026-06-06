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Summer Painting: Musical Instruments and Jazz

Summer Painting: Musical Instruments and Jazz

Join local artist Gatore Mukarhinda at the Ashland Public Library for this summer-themed event focused on painting musical instruments and jazz. Paint along with the artist or start from scratch and create your own musical scene!

This event is free of charge. Painting supplies are limited. Please register in advance to secure a seat.

Ashland Pubic Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services, Ashland Branch
541 774-6996
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/home
Ashland Pubic Library
410 Siskiyou Boulevard
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5417746996
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/