SUDS on the Coast Port Orford

Community Forum on Overdose Prevention, Recovery, and Local Resources Coming to Port Orford

PORT ORFORD, Ore. — HIV Alliance is partnering with Curry Health Network and AllCare Health to host a free community forum focused on substance use disorder (SUD), overdose prevention, recovery, and resources available to individuals experiencing homelessness in Curry County.

The event is designed to increase understanding of substance use disorder as a medical condition, reduce stigma surrounding addiction and recovery, and connect community members with local services and support. Attendees will hear from professionals representing healthcare, behavioral health, nursing, criminal justice, and social services while learning about treatment options, harm reduction strategies, and community-based recovery resources.

Participants are encouraged to bring forward concerns, barriers, and gaps they observe in the community. Through discussion and partnership, the group will work to develop short-term, mid-term, and long-term strategies to address these issues.

By bringing diverse voices together, SUDS on the Coast seeks to create meaningful, solution-focused conversations that lead to tangible improvements in the health, safety, and well-being of our coastal communities.

The event is co-hosted by AllCare Health and HIV Alliance, with support from Adapt Integrated Health, Advanced Health, Brookings CORE Response, Curry County Sheriff's Office, Port Orford Police Department, Gold Beach Police Department, Coast Community Health Center, BAFS, and Curry County Prevention.

