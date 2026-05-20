New Exhibition - StitchPunk presented by SAQA

Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc. (SAQA) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the art quilt: "a creative visual work that is layered and stitched or that references this form of stitched layered structure."

Our vision is that the art quilt is universally respected as a fine art medium. SAQA’s core values are: excellence, innovation, integrity, and inclusion.

Over the past 3+ decades, SAQA has grown into a dynamic and active community of over 4,000 artists, curators, collectors, and art professionals located around the world.