Star Thistle to Sunset: weedpull and potluck dinner

Calling all the habitat-hero’s out there: we need extra hands to assist with removing Star Thistle - one of our top noxious weeds. The good news, is that we have a very managable 3 acre population that we plan to eradicate in the next two years - with your help!

It will be a beautiful time of year to join the Vesper Meadow crew for a walk through the Meadow and help with some invasive plant removal.

Activity level: Moderate difficulty, walking on uneven terrain, bending.

Please RSVP for this Free Event. Space is limited. Further details and directions will be sent by email: