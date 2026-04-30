Star Thistle to Sunset: weedpull and potluck dinner
Star Thistle to Sunset: weedpull and potluck dinner
Calling all the habitat-hero’s out there: we need extra hands to assist with removing Star Thistle - one of our top noxious weeds. The good news, is that we have a very managable 3 acre population that we plan to eradicate in the next two years - with your help!
It will be a beautiful time of year to join the Vesper Meadow crew for a walk through the Meadow and help with some invasive plant removal.
Activity level: Moderate difficulty, walking on uneven terrain, bending.
Please RSVP for this Free Event. Space is limited. Further details and directions will be sent by email:
Vesper Meadow Restoration Preserve
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Vesper Meadow Education Program
jeanine@vespermeadow.org
Vesper Meadow Restoration Preserve
16534 Dead Indian Memorial RdAshland, Oregon 97520-9091
jeanine@vespermeadow.org