© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Star Thistle to Sunset: weedpull and potluck dinner

Star Thistle to Sunset: weedpull and potluck dinner

Calling all the habitat-hero’s out there: we need extra hands to assist with removing Star Thistle - one of our top noxious weeds. The good news, is that we have a very managable 3 acre population that we plan to eradicate in the next two years - with your help!

It will be a beautiful time of year to join the Vesper Meadow crew for a walk through the Meadow and help with some invasive plant removal.

Activity level: Moderate difficulty, walking on uneven terrain, bending.

Please RSVP for this Free Event. Space is limited. Further details and directions will be sent by email:

Vesper Meadow Restoration Preserve
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vesper Meadow Education Program
jeanine@vespermeadow.org
https://www.vespermeadow.org/
Vesper Meadow Restoration Preserve
16534 Dead Indian Memorial Rd
Ashland, Oregon 97520-9091
jeanine@vespermeadow.org
https://www.vespermeadow.org/