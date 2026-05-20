Sprouting at the North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library invites adults to attend a program all about sprouting seeds on Monday, June 15 at 2:30 PM. Presented by Cheryl O'Dell of Natural Grocers, this class will introduce participants to the basics of sprouting seeds for both nutrition and enjoyment. Attendees will learn how to grow sprouts at home, explore the health benefits of sprouting, and discover simple ways to incorporate fresh sprouts into meals and snacks.

The first 24 attendees will receive a sprouting jar courtesy of NOW foods company.

