Southern Oregon Repertory Singers present: A Scattered Light in Winter

Join Southern Oregon Repertory Singers for a Special Event Holiday Concert at the Holly Theater in Medford

Always one of the most popular programs of the year, “A Scattered Light in Winter” offers up a festive program of seasonal Holiday cheer. Featured works include Eric Whitacre’s setting of the famous Robert Frost poem, “Stopping by Woods” in which you can practically feel the falling snow; a stunningly lyrical setting of the Mechthild of Magdeburg’s mystic poem, “Effortlessly Love Flows” by Taylor Scott Davis, the Composer in Residence for Voces8; as well as traditional and newly composed carols and holiday favorites from around the world. Give yourself the gift of live music this holiday season. Tickets available directly at hollytheatre.org

