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Southern Oregon Repertory Singers present: A Scattered Light in Winter

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers present: A Scattered Light in Winter

Join Southern Oregon Repertory Singers for a Special Event Holiday Concert at the Holly Theater in Medford
Always one of the most popular programs of the year, “A Scattered Light in Winter” offers up a festive program of seasonal Holiday cheer. Featured works include Eric Whitacre’s setting of the famous Robert Frost poem, “Stopping by Woods” in which you can practically feel the falling snow; a stunningly lyrical setting of the Mechthild of Magdeburg’s mystic poem, “Effortlessly Love Flows” by Taylor Scott Davis, the Composer in Residence for Voces8; as well as traditional and newly composed carols and holiday favorites from around the world. Give yourself the gift of live music this holiday season. Tickets available directly at hollytheatre.org

The Holly Theatre
$13-62
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers
541.552.0900
www.repsingers.org

Artist Group Info

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers
info@repsingers.org
https://hollytheatre.org
The Holly Theatre
226 W. 6th Street
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-772-3797
boxoffice@jeffersonlive.org
hollytheatre.org