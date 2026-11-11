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Southern Oregon Repertory Singers

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers

Featured works include Eric Whitacre’s setting of Robert Frost’s famous poem Stopping by Woods, where you can practically feel the falling snow, and Taylor Scott Davis’ stunningly lyrical setting of Mechthild of Magdeburg’s mystic poem Effortlessly Love Flows. Davis is the Composer in Residence for VOCES8.
The program also includes traditional and newly composed carols and holiday favorites from around the world.

Holly Theatre
$32-$52
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers
541.552.0900
www.repsingers.org
Holly Theatre
226 W. 6th Street
Medford, Oregon 97501
tiffany@jeffersonlive.org
https://www.hollytheatre.org/