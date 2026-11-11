Southern Oregon Repertory Singers
Southern Oregon Repertory Singers
Featured works include Eric Whitacre’s setting of Robert Frost’s famous poem Stopping by Woods, where you can practically feel the falling snow, and Taylor Scott Davis’ stunningly lyrical setting of Mechthild of Magdeburg’s mystic poem Effortlessly Love Flows. Davis is the Composer in Residence for VOCES8.
The program also includes traditional and newly composed carols and holiday favorites from around the world.
Holly Theatre
$32-$52
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Oregon Repertory Singers
541.552.0900
Holly Theatre
226 W. 6th StreetMedford, Oregon 97501
tiffany@jeffersonlive.org