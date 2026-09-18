Join the Ashland Gallery Association for Southern Oregon Open Studios!

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, October 17 and October 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,this is a fun and unique opportunity for visual artists who are based in Southern Oregon to show off their creative realms. These spaces are always one of a kind, and each studio has its own peculiarities in set up and working methods depending on the medium and the artist’s needs. While these places where work is made are as individual as the artist, what they all have in common is the energy of creation. This is the forum where an artist is allowed to freely experiment, develop ideas, and fail or succeed.

This year, Southern Oregon Open Studios will feature over twenty artists, and visitors will have the opportunity to engage with everything from painting, to embroidery, sculpture, glass blowing, and more. A variety of art demonstrations have been scheduled to take place throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be an ‘afterparty’ in which artists and visitors can connect in one central place.

Southern Oregon Open Studios is generously sponsored by Evergreen Federal Bank. The tour is free and open to the public, and all proceeds benefit the Ashland Gallery Association and its efforts to promote the visual arts in Southern Oregon.

For more information, please visit www.southernoregonopenstudios.com.