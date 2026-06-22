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Sound, Stillness & Embodiment

Sound, Stillness & Embodiment

Join Tanya Simmons for a very special evening of sound healing!

Sound, Stillness & Embodiment

Monday, July 20th: 6:30-8 PM @ the Oregon Energy Healing Center:
223 Wintersage Circle, Talent, OR

An Experiential, Informative and Inspiring Evening

* Receive and play with Qi-Gong sounds for specific organ healing and much more.
* Explore how to have more dominion over your thinking and emotions.
* Discover the importance of stillness and embodiment.

Using Singing Bowls and Vocal Training to augment positive thinking and being, Tanya guides you more deeply to go within and find your highest heart intentions. This is an interactive, transformative evening using sound and more. You will take away tools to assist you to embody more of yourself and hold a coherent field and lift your every day life.

COST: $35 advance registration | $40 at the door

Call or text to reserve your place: 541-897-0496
oregonenergyhealingcenter@gmail.com

Oregon Energy Healing Center
$35/$40
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oregon Energy Healing Center
541-897-0496
oregonenergyhealingcenter@gmail.com
https://www.oregonenergyhealingcenter.com

Artist Group Info

Tanya Simmons
https://www.tanyasimmons.com
Oregon Energy Healing Center
223 Wintersage Circle
Talent, Oregon 97540
541-897-0496
oregonenergyhealingcenter@gmail.com
https://www.oregonenergyhealingcenter.com