Join Tanya Simmons for a very special evening of sound healing!

Sound, Stillness & Embodiment

Monday, July 20th: 6:30-8 PM @ the Oregon Energy Healing Center:

223 Wintersage Circle, Talent, OR

An Experiential, Informative and Inspiring Evening

* Receive and play with Qi-Gong sounds for specific organ healing and much more.

* Explore how to have more dominion over your thinking and emotions.

* Discover the importance of stillness and embodiment.

Using Singing Bowls and Vocal Training to augment positive thinking and being, Tanya guides you more deeply to go within and find your highest heart intentions. This is an interactive, transformative evening using sound and more. You will take away tools to assist you to embody more of yourself and hold a coherent field and lift your every day life.

COST: $35 advance registration | $40 at the door

Call or text to reserve your place: 541-897-0496

oregonenergyhealingcenter@gmail.com