SOU Theatre Presents: The Welkin by Lucy Kirkwood. Directed by Domenique Lozano.

Rural England, 1759. As the country awaits the return of Halley’s comet, a young woman is sentenced to death. When she tries to escape the noose by claiming she is pregnant, twelve ordinary women are gathered to decide whether she is telling the truth. A dark, fierce, funny play about democracy and housework.

Tickets are $25-20, FREE for SOU Employees/Students as well as students from any school

