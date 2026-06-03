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SOU Student Film Festival (Encore)

SOU Student Film Festival (Encore)

The SOU Digital Cinema program will stage its 21st annual Student Film Festival, screening 14 films by student filmmakers June 11th for an encore showing. SOU's Digital Cinema Program was named a top 30 film school in NW and Canada.
Located at the historic Varsity Theatre in downtown Ashland. Tickets available through Coming Attractions Theatre.
There will be a QA with some of the directors after the screening.

Varsity Theater
9.75
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
(541)552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu/events/

Artist Group Info

SOU Digital Cinema Program
digitalcinema@sou.edu
oca.sou.edu/events
Varsity Theater
166 E MAin St
Ashland, Oregon 97520-3460
9542963908
Ashlanddevo.leslie@gmail.com