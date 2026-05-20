SOU Percussion Ensemble: Playtime
SOU Percussion Ensemble: Playtime
The Southern Oregon University Percussion Ensemble, directed by Dr. Terry Longshore, will present “Playtime,” an exciting evening of percussion music celebrating the spirit of play on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 7:30 PM in the SOU Music Recital Hall. “Playtime” will feature a playful blend of percussion ensemble music including marimba music from Zimbabwe, a series of marimba duets, and the Maraval Road Steel Band. Repertoire will include:
“This concert is guaranteed to be fun for all ages!”—Terry Longshore
FREE admission, no tickets required. Livestream option included at oca.sou.edu/events
SOU Music Recital Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Center for the Arts
5415526348
boxoffice@sou.edu
SOU Music Recital Hall
450 S Mountain Ave.Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu