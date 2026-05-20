SOU Percussion Ensemble: Playtime

The Southern Oregon University Percussion Ensemble, directed by Dr. Terry Longshore, will present “Playtime,” an exciting evening of percussion music celebrating the spirit of play on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 7:30 PM in the SOU Music Recital Hall. “Playtime” will feature a playful blend of percussion ensemble music including marimba music from Zimbabwe, a series of marimba duets, and the Maraval Road Steel Band. Repertoire will include:

“This concert is guaranteed to be fun for all ages!”—Terry Longshore

FREE admission, no tickets required. Livestream option included at oca.sou.edu/events