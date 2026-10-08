SOU Percussion Ensemble: Good Vibes

Join us for a Percussion concert featuring:

Brett Paschal - world premiere of "Scary Terry" featuring vibraphone soloist Terry Longshore with SOU Percussion Ensemble members

Joe Porter - "The Traveling Carnival: I. Opening Night" featuring vibraphone soloist Nolan Pierson with the SOU Percussion Ensemble

Toru Takemitsu - "Rain Tree" featuring vibraphone soloist Clara Kidd

Terry Longshore & Brett Reed - "Boom" performed by Clara Kidd & Nolan Pierson

Hiroshige Tonomura, arr. Nolan Pierson - "The Moon"

Johanna Magdalena Beyer - "IV"

Selections performed by the Maraval Road Steel Band, directed by Reed Bentley

And other works TBA

Event is FREE and open to the public. No tickets needed. Included, free parking and livestream available for those unable to make in-person concert.