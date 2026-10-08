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SOU Percussion Ensemble: Good Vibes

SOU Percussion Ensemble: Good Vibes

Join us for a Percussion concert featuring:

Brett Paschal - world premiere of "Scary Terry" featuring vibraphone soloist Terry Longshore with SOU Percussion Ensemble members
Joe Porter - "The Traveling Carnival: I. Opening Night" featuring vibraphone soloist Nolan Pierson with the SOU Percussion Ensemble
Toru Takemitsu - "Rain Tree" featuring vibraphone soloist Clara Kidd
Terry Longshore & Brett Reed - "Boom" performed by Clara Kidd & Nolan Pierson
Hiroshige Tonomura, arr. Nolan Pierson - "The Moon"
Johanna Magdalena Beyer - "IV"
Selections performed by the Maraval Road Steel Band, directed by Reed Bentley
And other works TBA

Event is FREE and open to the public. No tickets needed. Included, free parking and livestream available for those unable to make in-person concert.

SOU Music Recital Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 0026

Event Supported By

Oregon Center for the Arts at SOU and SOU Music
541-552-6101
boxoffice@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu/events

Artist Group Info

Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
SOU Music Recital Hall
450 S Mountain Ave.
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu/events/