© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SOU Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble: Hearts on Fire

SOU Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble: Hearts on Fire

We welcome you to join us for performance of SOU's best in jazz and wind. Hearts on Fire celebrates passion, energy and the spirit of music. Free and open to the public, livestream option included.

Wind Ensemble: Ophiura for Reed Octet - Calypso/arr.Eide Ye Banks and Braes O’Bonnie Doon - Percy Aldridge Grainger (1882-1961) Martin Bichinsky, conductor Piano Concerto No. 2, Mvmnt. 1 - Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) Tereza Golombkova, piano Into the Silent Land - Steve Danew (b.1983) Heart in Fire - Viet Cuong (b. 1990)

Jazz Band: A Night in Tunisia - John “Dizzy” Gillespie (1917-1993) Crow’s Beak - Azalea Geist () Historia de un Amor - Carlos Almaran/arr. Gonzalez (1918-2013) Axel Gil-Carillo, vocalist Everything in its Right Place - Radiohead/arr. James Miley

SOU Music Recital Hall
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Center for the Arts
5415526348
boxoffice@sou.edu
oca.sou.edu/events

Artist Group Info

Dr. Alexander Gonzales
agonzales@sou.edu
SOU Music Recital Hall
450 S Mountain Ave.
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu/events/