SOU Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble: Hearts on Fire

We welcome you to join us for performance of SOU's best in jazz and wind. Hearts on Fire celebrates passion, energy and the spirit of music. Free and open to the public, livestream option included.

Wind Ensemble: Ophiura for Reed Octet - Calypso/arr.Eide Ye Banks and Braes O’Bonnie Doon - Percy Aldridge Grainger (1882-1961) Martin Bichinsky, conductor Piano Concerto No. 2, Mvmnt. 1 - Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) Tereza Golombkova, piano Into the Silent Land - Steve Danew (b.1983) Heart in Fire - Viet Cuong (b. 1990)

Jazz Band: A Night in Tunisia - John “Dizzy” Gillespie (1917-1993) Crow’s Beak - Azalea Geist () Historia de un Amor - Carlos Almaran/arr. Gonzalez (1918-2013) Axel Gil-Carillo, vocalist Everything in its Right Place - Radiohead/arr. James Miley