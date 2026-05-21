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SOPEX 2026: Southern Oregon Philatelic Exhibition and Bourse

SOPEX 2026: Southern Oregon Philatelic Exhibition and Bourse

Southern Oregon Philatelic Society
Stamp Show and Bourse
7 Dealers - Stamps, Covers, Postcards
Friday 11AM - 5PM / Saturday 10AM - 4 PM
Judged Exhibits - Exhibit Entry Form: https://classic.stamps.org/userfiles/image/clubs/ClubSites/SouthernOregon/Entry-Form.pdf
Free Admission
Free Stamps for Kids
https://sopex.info/
medfordstamps@protonmail.com

First United Methodist Church, Medford, OR
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon Philatelic Society
medfordstamps@protonmail.com
https://sopex.info/

Artist Group Info

103117@protonmail.com
First United Methodist Church, Medford, OR
607 W. Main St.
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-773-3691
churchoffice@medfordumchurch.org
https://medfordumchurch.org/