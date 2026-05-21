SOPEX 2026: Southern Oregon Philatelic Exhibition and Bourse

Southern Oregon Philatelic Society Stamp Show and Bourse 7 Dealers - Stamps, Covers, Postcards Friday 11AM - 5PM / Saturday 10AM - 4 PM Judged Exhibits - Exhibit Entry Form: https://classic.stamps.org/userfiles/image/clubs/ClubSites/SouthernOregon/Entry-Form.pdf Free Admission Free Stamps for Kids https://sopex.info/ medfordstamps@protonmail.com

First United Methodist Church, Medford, OR

11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jun 06, 2026.