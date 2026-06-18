Songwriters for... A Fundraiser for Our Shared History Movie Series
Songwriters for... A Fundraiser for Our Shared History Movie Series
On June 27th, Local Songwriters in Redding are donating their time and talent for a concert to raise money for a movie series called Our Shared History. The underrepresented and often marginalized people are left out of history lessons in many schools, so we are bringing movies and panel discussions to Redding. We are raising money to cover the cost of the movies. Our fundraiser concert is on June 27th at the gazebo in Lake Redding Park, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. (or 10 p.m. if we run over). Local musicians are donating their time and talents, and gift baskets will be auctioned off. Food trucks will be available, too.
Lake Redding Park Gazebo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Anti-Racism Task Force at Redding First United Methodist Church
530 243-2403
suekermode@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Greg Lawson
glawsong@gmail.com
Lake Redding Park Gazebo
2225 Benton Dr.Redding, California 96003
530-227-6654
vickiono@gmail.com