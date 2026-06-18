Songwriters for... A Fundraiser for Our Shared History Movie Series

On June 27th, Local Songwriters in Redding are donating their time and talent for a concert to raise money for a movie series called Our Shared History. The underrepresented and often marginalized people are left out of history lessons in many schools, so we are bringing movies and panel discussions to Redding. We are raising money to cover the cost of the movies. Our fundraiser concert is on June 27th at the gazebo in Lake Redding Park, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. (or 10 p.m. if we run over). Local musicians are donating their time and talents, and gift baskets will be auctioned off. Food trucks will be available, too.