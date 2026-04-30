Solstice Seed Collection: evening stewardship walk

Join us and friends from the Siskiyou Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon during the golden hours at the scenic Vesper Meadow Restoration Preserve for a seed collection walk.

We'll kick off the event with light refreshments and head off into the long light of the evening to collect early summer seeds in the meadow. Volunteers will enjoy the beauty of the Preserve in the evening and have opportunities to learn about native plants of the Cascade-Siskiyou, their pollinators, and human-connections. Native grass and flower seeds will be stored for fall restoration planting in restored meadow plots and demonstration garden areas.