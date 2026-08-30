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SOHS Hanley Farm's 15th Annual Scarecrow Festival!

SOHS Hanley Farm's 15th Annual Scarecrow Festival!

In keeping with Southern Oregon Historical Society's tradition of presenting super-fun, free annual events, the Society invites you to attend the annual "Scarecrow & Harvest Festival," September 19th and 20th at SOHS Hanley Farm. This is the 15th year the Farm is hosting this wildly popular festival!

Join us, make a scarecrow to protect your home and fields from the "ghosties & ghoulies" that invade your gardens this time of the year!

SOHS Hanley Farm
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon Historical
5417736536
education@sohs.org
SOHS Hanley Farm

Artist Group Info

psasseen1@charter.net
SOHS Hanley Farm
1053 Hanley Road
Central Point, Oregon 97502
5416088091
psasseen1@charter.net
https://sohs.org