SOHS Hanley Farm's 15th Annual Scarecrow Festival!
SOHS Hanley Farm's 15th Annual Scarecrow Festival!
In keeping with Southern Oregon Historical Society's tradition of presenting super-fun, free annual events, the Society invites you to attend the annual "Scarecrow & Harvest Festival," September 19th and 20th at SOHS Hanley Farm. This is the 15th year the Farm is hosting this wildly popular festival!
Join us, make a scarecrow to protect your home and fields from the "ghosties & ghoulies" that invade your gardens this time of the year!
SOHS Hanley Farm
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Southern Oregon Historical
5417736536
education@sohs.org
Artist Group Info
psasseen1@charter.net
SOHS Hanley Farm
1053 Hanley RoadCentral Point, Oregon 97502
5416088091
psasseen1@charter.net