SOHS Hanley Farm's 15th Annual Scarecrow Festival!

In keeping with Southern Oregon Historical Society's tradition of presenting super-fun, free annual events, the Society invites you to attend the annual "Scarecrow & Harvest Festival," September 19th and 20th at SOHS Hanley Farm. This is the 15th year the Farm is hosting this wildly popular festival!

Join us, make a scarecrow to protect your home and fields from the "ghosties & ghoulies" that invade your gardens this time of the year!

