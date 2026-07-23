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Smoke and Wildfire Preparedness- Smokewise

Smoke and Wildfire Preparedness- Smokewise

In this class, participants will learn about:
* Emergency communication in Jackson County
* How to find your evacuation zone
* What you can do to be ready for wildfire smoke
* Participate in a hands-on activity to learn how to properly wear an N-95 respirator (optional).
* Free N-95 Respirator included with class materials while supplies last

Medford Senior Center
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Medford Senior Center
541-772-2273
info@medfordseniorcenter.org
https://medfordseniorcenter.org/
Medford Senior Center
510 E. Main
Medford, Oregon 97504
541-772-2273
info@medfordseniorcenter.org
https://medfordseniorcenter.org