Smoke and Wildfire Preparedness- Smokewise
Smoke and Wildfire Preparedness- Smokewise
In this class, participants will learn about:
* Emergency communication in Jackson County
* How to find your evacuation zone
* What you can do to be ready for wildfire smoke
* Participate in a hands-on activity to learn how to properly wear an N-95 respirator (optional).
* Free N-95 Respirator included with class materials while supplies last
Medford Senior Center
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Medford Senior Center
541-772-2273
info@medfordseniorcenter.org
Medford Senior Center
510 E. MainMedford, Oregon 97504
541-772-2273
info@medfordseniorcenter.org