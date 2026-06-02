Slideshow and talk with local author, Michael Cooper

REI in Medford: Join wilderness adventurer, mountaineer and backcountry navigator Michael Cooper for a slideshow of his pioneering expeditions through five sun-scorched deserts and harrowing stories of jungle survival and whitewater accidents from his award-winning memoir Miscalculated Risks: Attacked, Crippled, Paralyzed, Drowning, Unconscious and Freezing in The Wild (Just Not All at Once). Following the slideshow, Michael will read an excerpt from his gripping memoir recounting one of his most ambitious desert expeditions. The event will close with Michael answering your questions and signing copies of his bestselling book.

