Siskiyou Crest Artist in Residence Artist Talk with Cody Markelz
Siskiyou Crest Artist in Residence Artist Talk with Cody Markelz
Join us for 2026 Siskiyou Crest Artist in Residence Artist Talks! Artist, outdoorsman and scientist Cody Markelz will share his experience, sketches and the zine he created based on his time at Acorn Woman Lookout this year. Learn some cool science of the Siskiyou Crest in a fun and inspiring way! Bonus! Get your hands on a copy of his zine at the event.
Two opportunities to attend: Saturday June 27, 1 pm at Rogue Gallery & Art Center, Medford and Sunday, June 28 at 2 pm, ScienceWorks, Ashland.
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Siskiyou Crest Coalition https://siskiyoucrestcoalition.org/
5418993988
klamathsiskiyou@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Cody Markelz
Rogue Gallery & Art Center
40 S Bartlett StMedford, Oregon 97501
541-772-8118
kristen@roguegallery.org