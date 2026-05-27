Siskiyou Crest Artist in Residence Artist Talk with Cody Markelz

Join us for 2026 Siskiyou Crest Artist in Residence Artist Talks! Artist, outdoorsman and scientist Cody Markelz will share his experience, sketches and the zine he created based on his time at Acorn Woman Lookout this year. Learn some cool science of the Siskiyou Crest in a fun and inspiring way! Bonus! Get your hands on a copy of his zine at the event.

Two opportunities to attend: Saturday June 27, 1 pm at Rogue Gallery & Art Center, Medford and Sunday, June 28 at 2 pm, ScienceWorks, Ashland.