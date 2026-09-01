“Sip & Stroll for Polio” is a creative way for people to enjoy a variety of drink tastings in downtown Medford while helping in the international fight against polio. The event blends one of the region’s favorite pastimes with an awareness campaign about this important issue that has afflicted millions around the globe.

For $40 (pre-registered), participants receive a commemorative stainless-steel cup and a stampable map for tastings at multiple downtown bars/restaurants. Check-in takes place at Pear Blossom park in downtown Medford from 12-3pm, and the bar tour runs until 4pm.

With event expenses underwritten by our generous sponsors, one “Sip & Stroll for Polio” ticket vaccinates approximately 266 children. Additionally, the Gates Foundation has pledged to match donations 2:1, so a $40 ticket raises $120 in the fight against polio, providing 800 vaccines.

Polio is a highly contagious disease that occurs most prominently in children and can cause permanent paralysis. Rotary International clubs have been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years, and their goal of ridding the world of this disease is closer than ever. Rotary members have contributed more than $2.9 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect over three billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort.

Today, polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but it’s crucial to continue working to keep other countries polio-free.