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Short Story Live Reading

Short Story Live Reading

With a dash of sound effects and a touch of music, A STORY ALOUD brings together three professional actors to present a staged reading of "The Pit and the Pendulum" by Edgar Allan Poe. Hosted by actor Barret O'Brien, A STORY ALOUD is a celebration of the twin beauties of riveting prose and live performance.

Jacksonville Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jacksonville Library
541-899-1665
rpryor@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/branch/jacksonville/

Artist Group Info

Barret O'Brien
goodkindnews@gmail.com
https://barretobrien.com/
Jacksonville Library
340 W. C Street
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
https://jcls.libcal.com/event/7621014