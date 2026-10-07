Short Story Live Reading
Short Story Live Reading
With a dash of sound effects and a touch of music, A STORY ALOUD brings together three professional actors to present a staged reading of "The Pit and the Pendulum" by Edgar Allan Poe. Hosted by actor Barret O'Brien, A STORY ALOUD is a celebration of the twin beauties of riveting prose and live performance.
Jacksonville Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jacksonville Library
541-899-1665
rpryor@jcls.org
Artist Group Info
Barret O'Brien
goodkindnews@gmail.com
Jacksonville Library
340 W. C StreetJacksonville, Oregon 97530