Sharing the Spirit of America
Sharing the Spirit of America
We the the People read the Declaration of Independence aloud together across the entire Nation!
Reading start time in the Pacific NW is 3:00pm. In Ruch a Singalong with John Frohnmayer follows the reading and then an ice cream social. All welcome! No charge. Bring your copy of the Declaration or use copies provided there.
JCLS Ruch Branch Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services, Ruch Library
541-899-7438
JCLS Ruch Branch Library
7919 Hwy 238Jacksonville (Ruch), Oregon 97530
541-899-7438