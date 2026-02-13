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Sharing the Spirit of America

Sharing the Spirit of America

We the the People read the Declaration of Independence aloud together across the entire Nation!
Reading start time in the Pacific NW is 3:00pm. In Ruch a Singalong with John Frohnmayer follows the reading and then an ice cream social. All welcome! No charge. Bring your copy of the Declaration or use copies provided there.

JCLS Ruch Branch Library
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services, Ruch Library
541-899-7438
JCLS.LIBCAL.COM
JCLS Ruch Branch Library
7919 Hwy 238
Jacksonville (Ruch), Oregon 97530
541-899-7438