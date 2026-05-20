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Shared Ground, Shared Stories: Mapping Ashland

Shared Ground, Shared Stories: Mapping Ashland

Every map tells a story. What does your personal map have to say?

Explore Ashland through storytelling, drawing, and mapmaking in this welcoming drop-in art event. Create maps of favorite places, hidden gems, meaningful memories, and imagined futures. All ages welcome. No artistic experience required. All story maps will be published as part of our community archive at collectivecartography.org

Ashland Library
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.org/home
Ashland Library
410 Siskiyou Boulevard
Ashland, Oregon 97520
https://jcls.libcal.com/event/7297755