Sequoia Park Ivy League- Volunteer Month!

🌲Celebrate Biodiversity Week and Volunteer Month with the Sequoia Park Ivy League! We have our own Ivy League in town and it’s not what you think. Instead of hitting the books, we are hitting the park to eradicate invasive ivy from our beloved Redwood forest. Drop in anytime from 9am-1pm on Saturday, Sept 12th at Glatt & T St. to help remove invasive ivy. We will have all supplies for you, and we will train you on everything you need to know.

🐻Volunteers who attend have the opportunity to get a free one-day Sequoia Park Zoo pass!

‼️As part of our volunteer appreciation month, volunteers who attend all 4 events in Volunteer Month will be entered into the Grand Prize drawing for a chance to win a $250 Pierson’s Building Center gift card! There will be opportunities for additional prizes available throughout the month.

➡️Check out the rest of the events happening during our September Volunteer Month!

🌱• Saturday, Sept 5th-Old Town Beautification from 9am-10:30am (meet at Eureka Welcome Center 108 F St)

🌲• Saturday, Sept 12th-Sequoia Park Ivy League from 9am-1pm (meet at Glatt and T St)

🦢• Saturday, Sept 19th- Da' Yas Park from 9am-11am (2605 Pine St.)

🍔• Saturday, Sept 26th – Volunteer Appreciation BBQ & Party at Sequoia Park Gazebo from 12pm-3pm

We hope to see you there! Thank you volunteers for making Eureka such a vibrant community.

Are you interested in starting your own volunteer group or donating for our volunteer events? Contact 707-441-4218 or hatwood@eurekaca.gov