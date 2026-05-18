🌲 Sequoia Park Ivy League is back for another pull! 🌲

📚 We have our own Ivy League in town and it’s not what you think. Instead of hitting the books, we are hitting the park to eradicate invasive ivy from our beloved Redwood forest.

⛲ Drop into the park anytime between 9am and 1pm on Saturday, August 15. Meet at the Glatt St. Fountain at Glatt & T St. We will have all supplies for you, and we will train you on everything you need to know.

😊 This event is family-friendly, minors must be accompanied and managed by their guardian. Please contact 707-441-4218 if you have any questions.