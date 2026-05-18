September Old Town Beautification- Volunteer Month!
September Old Town Beautification- Volunteer Month!
Kick off volunteer month in Eureka! 🌸Join the volunteers of Old Town for a morning of gardening! Help us maintain the planters along 2nd Street on Saturday, September 5 from 9am-10:30am. This month, meet us at the Eureka Visitor Center 108 F St. to work on the brick planters along 2nd St. All supplies are provided.
🥯Free bagels donated by Los Bagels for volunteers!
📅This event occurs bimonthly. If you cannot make it September 5, we hope to see you at the next event on November 7!
Eureka Visitor Center
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of Eureka- Community Services
7074414218
hatwood@eurekaca.gov
Eureka Visitor Center
108 F StEureka, California 95501