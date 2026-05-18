September Old Town Beautification- Volunteer Month!

Kick off volunteer month in Eureka! 🌸Join the volunteers of Old Town for a morning of gardening! Help us maintain the planters along 2nd Street on Saturday, September 5 from 9am-10:30am. This month, meet us at the Eureka Visitor Center 108 F St. to work on the brick planters along 2nd St. All supplies are provided.

🥯Free bagels donated by Los Bagels for volunteers!

📅This event occurs bimonthly. If you cannot make it September 5, we hope to see you at the next event on November 7!