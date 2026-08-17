Sept Old Town Beautification- Volunteer Month!

Kick off volunteer month in Eureka! 🌸 Help us maintain the planters along 2nd Street on Saturday, September 5 from 9am-10:30am. This month, meet us at the Eureka Visitor Center 108 F St. to work on the brick planters along 2nd St. All supplies are provided.

🥯All volunteers who attend get a free bagel breakfast by Los Bagels!

‼️As part of our volunteer appreciation month, volunteers who attend all 4 events in Volunteer Month will be entered into the Grand Prize drawing for a chance to win a $250 Pierson’s Building Center gift card! There will be opportunities for additional prizes available throughout the month.

➡️Check out all of the events happening during our September Volunteer Month!

🌱• Saturday, Sept 5th-Old Town Beautification from 9am-10:30am (meet at Eureka Welcome Center 108 F St)

🌲• Saturday, Sept 12th-Sequoia Park Ivy League from 9am-1pm (meet at Glatt and T St)

🦢• Saturday, Sept 19th- Da' Yas Park from 9am-11am (2605 Pine St.)

🍔• Saturday, Sept 26th – Volunteer Appreciation BBQ & Party at Sequoia Park Gazebo from 12pm-3pm

We hope to see you there! Thank you volunteers for making Eureka such a vibrant community.

Are you interested in starting your own volunteer group or donating for our volunteer events? Contact 707-441-4218 or hatwood@eurekaca.gov