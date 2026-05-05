Senior Living Roadmap

Navigating decisions about senior living is hard, but it begins with a simple conversation. Get started on your path to making the right decisions for you and your loved ones at this workshop. The topics covered will include:

-Where to begin.

-How are care needs assessed and priced?

-How to age in place safely.

-How to property evaluate a senior living community during a tour.

-What is independent living?

-When is assisted living the right option?

-When is memory care needed?

-What is an adult care home?

-Options for paying for senior living.

-What is a financial spend-down.

-What documents are required?

-What value does an advisor bring?

Belinda Godin is the heart and owner of Aging Stages Senior Services. Her role is that of a Senior Living Advisor and Placement Specialist. She is also a long-time educator and provides public presentations on senior living as often as she is given the opportunity. She is a Senior Home Safety Specialist and holds a Certification in Dementia Therapy. As a former assisted living and memory care admissions professional, she brings a senior living insider’s perspective to this important conversation. The goal today is for you to feel less fearful, more informed, and better prepared for next steps - whatever that looks like for your situation.

This presentation is free, but registration is required.