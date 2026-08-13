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Senior Community Day at Railroad Park

Senior Community Day at Railroad Park

The Medford Railroad Park welcomes local retirement communities to the park. For the first time, away from the hustle and bustle of a typical Sunday Run Day, residents 65 and older and their caregivers are welcome to tour the park and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy. Model trains will be running; train rides will be offered; and local railroad history exhibits will be on display. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

Medford Railroad Park
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Medford Railroad Park
medfordgardenrailroaders@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/Medfordrailroadpark
Medford Railroad Park
799 Berrydale Ave.
Medford, Oregon 97501
https://www.facebook.com/Medfordrailroadpark