Second Annual Willow Wind Community Rummage Sale Fundraiser

Join us for a community rummage sale fundraiser at Willow Wind Community Learning Center in Ashland!

On Saturday, May 2nd from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, browse a wide assortment of treasures at 1497 E Main St—everything from kids’ toys, games, and books to clothing, kitchenware, and household items. You never know what you’re going to find!

Enjoy fresh coffee and pastries from Bar Juliet, grab a bite from local food trucks, and stop by our greenhouse to shop a selection of plants.

All proceeds support academic programming at Willow Wind Community Learning Center. Come shop, snack, and support a great cause!