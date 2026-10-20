Screening of UNSEEN: Invisible Wounds. Invincible Spirit.

UNSEEN follows Oregon veterans on a ceremonial bikepacking expedition through the state's most remote wilderness, where invisible wounds meet unbreakable spirit. Beginning in Lakeview, Oregon, they launch the Freedom to Roam project — a 200 mile journey across ancestral lands, volcanic plateaus, and alpine forests. The Oregon Timber Trail becomes a corridor of healing, inviting all people to reconnect with nature on their own terms. Woven through the film is the legacy of the Triple Nickels, America's first Black smokejumpers, whose courage echoes through today's riders. UNSEEN is a movement, a prayer, a trail toward healing.