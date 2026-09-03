ScienceWorks Community Mural
ScienceWorks Community Mural
Help Create a Mural At ScienceWorks!
ScienceWorks is creating a new mural on the Walker Avenue side of the museum, & we want you to help create it!
During our Books & Brews Nostalgic Book Fair, community members will throw paint-filled balloons at the museum wall, laying the colorful foundation for a permanent mural inspired by patterns in nature. It’s a fundraiser for ScienceWorks & a chance for our community to create something together.
Get hands-on, have some fun, & help create a mural our whole community can enjoy!
Scienceworks Hands On Museum
$0-10
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
541-482-6767
info@scienceworksmuseum.org
Artist Group Info
Ursula Barton
info@scienceworksmuseum.org
Scienceworks Hands On Museum
1500 E Main StAshland, Oregon 97520
541-482-6767