ScienceWorks Community Mural

Help Create a Mural At ScienceWorks!

ScienceWorks is creating a new mural on the Walker Avenue side of the museum, & we want you to help create it!

During our Books & Brews Nostalgic Book Fair, community members will throw paint-filled balloons at the museum wall, laying the colorful foundation for a permanent mural inspired by patterns in nature. It’s a fundraiser for ScienceWorks & a chance for our community to create something together.

Get hands-on, have some fun, & help create a mural our whole community can enjoy!