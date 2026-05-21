Say Ranger? Crater Lake Stories with Larry Smith

Join former ranger and Jacksonville school teacher Larry Smith as he shares an insider’s look at one of Oregon’s most iconic destinations. He promises to share additional stories from other park experiences that are sure to delight and entertain. Geared for adults and youth over 10.

Larry Smith will share several personal stories drawn from his 50 plus years association with the National Park Service; mostly at Crater Lake National Park. Donations accepted at the door to support JCC.

A list of topics:

1) Twin rangers make a drug bust on top of 8,000-foot Llao Rock

2) The disappearance and finding of 19-year-old Charles McCullar.

3) Avalanche danger four rangers and recreational skiers are enveloped by an avalanche and their dramatic rescue when moments count.

4) Going undercover at Yosemite National Park to catch a thieving employee.

5) Ranger Danger – A hand grenade meant for Ranger Alice.

