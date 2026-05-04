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Save Southern Oregon University: Public Forum

Save Southern Oregon University: Public Forum

A public forum has been called to address the future of Southern Oregon University and what is at stake for rural higher education in the region. Community members will hear a brief overview of recent developments, including the May 4 financial assessment released by the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, and then move into open public comment and discussion.

This is not a presentation. It is a working meeting. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, respond in real time, and speak directly about how proposed changes to the university affect students, families, local businesses, and the broader Southern Oregon community.

Students, faculty, alumni, business owners, and residents are encouraged to attend. The goal is to make the process public, surface concerns, and begin organizing a coordinated response.

Medford Public Library, Large Meeting Room
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026

Event Supported By

Save Southern Oregon University
None
savesouthernoregonuniversity@gmail.com
None
Medford Public Library, Large Meeting Room
205 S. Central Ave
Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 774-8679
https://jcls.org/