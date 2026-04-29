Join Our Family Farms for Save Our Seeds Day on Friday, May 22 from 5-8 pm at Cedarwood Barn in Talent to celebrate the 12-year anniversary of successfully passing Measure 15-119 that created Jackson County’s GMO-free Seed Sanctuary.

This free community event will feature guest speaker Gabrielle Roesch-McNally, PhD, Executive Director of The Dry Farming Institute. With local seeds, kids activities, a silent auction, and much more.

Learn more and RSVP at https://www.ourfamilyfarms.org/save_our_seeds_day_2026