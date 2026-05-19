Sale & Swap Social
Sale & Swap Social
Got extra plants or gardening supplies that need a home? Love a bargain and an excuse to meet fellow gardeners? Look no further than the Ashland Greenhouses Sale & Swap Social! Bring your gardening extras to share with other attendees while shopping some of our steepest discounts of the year. What's not to enjoy?
Swaps will take place out of attendee vehicles in our front lot, while sale items and light refreshments are on offer in our retail building. Anything not claimed in the swap will go back home with you!
Ashland Greenhouses
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ashland Greenhouses
4802629229
grow@ashlandgreenhouses.com
Ashland Greenhouses
650 E Ashland LaneAshland, Oregon 97520
541-482-2866
grow@ashlandgreenhouses.com