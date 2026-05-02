RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Sacred Geometry, Music & Alchemy: Gateways to Infinity by Alex Crenshaw
RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Sacred Geometry, Music & Alchemy: Gateways to Infinity by Alex Crenshaw
Alex F. Crenshaw, MBA is the founder of the Zen Institute in Mt. Shasta, CA. In this presentation, we move beyond intellectual theory to understand how geometry, music, and alchemy are not just ancient sciences, but living tools for modern spiritual evolution. This workshop explores the three “Golden Keys” used to unlock the mysteries of the soul and the universe.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Alex Crenshaw
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
1757 ASHLAND STASHLAND, Oregon 97520-2328
5415529119
events@rvml.org