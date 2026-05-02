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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Sacred Geometry, Music & Alchemy: Gateways to Infinity by Alex Crenshaw

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Sacred Geometry, Music & Alchemy: Gateways to Infinity by Alex Crenshaw

Alex F. Crenshaw, MBA is the founder of the Zen Institute in Mt. Shasta, CA. In this presentation, we move beyond intellectual theory to understand how geometry, music, and alchemy are not just ancient sciences, but living tools for modern spiritual evolution. This workshop explores the three “Golden Keys” used to unlock the mysteries of the soul and the universe.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org

Artist Group Info

Alex Crenshaw
https://omraam.world
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
1757 ASHLAND ST
ASHLAND, Oregon 97520-2328
5415529119
events@rvml.org
https://rvml.org/events/