RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Positivity and the Art of Conscious Creation by Jeffrey Singer
RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Positivity and the Art of Conscious Creation by Jeffrey Singer
Join local author and speaker Jeffrey Singer for an engaging exploration into how our internal narrative shapes our external reality. In this lecture, Jeffrey will share insights from his journey creating his recent ebook, discussing how focused, bite-sized inspiration can reprogram the mind for success and resilience.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org