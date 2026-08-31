RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series:Medicare 101- “A2D”: The Ins and Outs of Healthcare Insurance for Seniors by Beata Chapman

Learn from a licensed insurance agent specializing in Medicare about the ins and outs of the Medicare program. Hear about the changes on the horizon, and ask questions about enrolling in Medicare and avoiding fines and fees.

This is a great opportunity to see the big picture so you can be a smart consumer and get your questions answered. All are welcome at this event- come for yourself, your mother, your aunt, or a disabled or low-income person you assist. It’s an eye-opening experience for all!

Beata Chapman is a Licensed Insurance Agent specializing in Medicare. She represents many plans in Jackson County.