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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series:Medicare 101- “A2D”: The Ins and Outs of Healthcare Insurance for Seniors by Beata Chapman

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series:Medicare 101- “A2D”: The Ins and Outs of Healthcare Insurance for Seniors by Beata Chapman

Learn from a licensed insurance agent specializing in Medicare about the ins and outs of the Medicare program. Hear about the changes on the horizon, and ask questions about enrolling in Medicare and avoiding fines and fees.
This is a great opportunity to see the big picture so you can be a smart consumer and get your questions answered. All are welcome at this event- come for yourself, your mother, your aunt, or a disabled or low-income person you assist. It’s an eye-opening experience for all!
Beata Chapman is a Licensed Insurance Agent specializing in Medicare. She represents many plans in Jackson County.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library

Artist Group Info

Beata Chapman
https://beatachapmaninsurance.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org