RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: How to Bring Your A-Game to the People You Love with Joy and Gavin Taylor
RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: How to Bring Your A-Game to the People You Love with Joy and Gavin Taylor
Healthy relationships are created through the small choices we make every day. Join Joy and Gavin Taylor for an engaging and practical conversation about what truly nourishes love over time. Joy & Gavin Taylor are beloved partners with over sixty years of combined study, practice, and teaching in the healing and spiritual arts.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Joy and Gavin Taylor
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org