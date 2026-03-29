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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: How to Bring Your A-Game to the People You Love with Joy and Gavin Taylor

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: How to Bring Your A-Game to the People You Love with Joy and Gavin Taylor

Healthy relationships are created through the small choices we make every day. Join Joy and Gavin Taylor for an engaging and practical conversation about what truly nourishes love over time. Joy & Gavin Taylor are beloved partners with over sixty years of combined study, practice, and teaching in the healing and spiritual arts.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org

Artist Group Info

Joy and Gavin Taylor
https://www.asoulinspiredlife.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org