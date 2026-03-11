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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Ghosts, History and Humor- Spooky Tales of Ashland, Oregon and Southern Oregon University by Peter Finkle

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Ghosts, History and Humor- Spooky Tales of Ashland, Oregon and Southern Oregon University by Peter Finkle

A rare treat to learn fascinating Ashland, Oregon histories and mysteries, a little humor, and many Ashland ghost experiences. These are not recycled stories out of old books. Hear first-person accounts of spooky happenings at two restaurants, two houses, and two buildings on the Southern Oregon University campus. Peter Finkle's walking tours cover Ashland history, art, culture, theater, and Haunted Ashland stories.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org

Artist Group Info

Peter Finkle
https://WalkAshland.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org