RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Ghosts, History and Humor- Spooky Tales of Ashland, Oregon and Southern Oregon University by Peter Finkle
RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Ghosts, History and Humor- Spooky Tales of Ashland, Oregon and Southern Oregon University by Peter Finkle
A rare treat to learn fascinating Ashland, Oregon histories and mysteries, a little humor, and many Ashland ghost experiences. These are not recycled stories out of old books. Hear first-person accounts of spooky happenings at two restaurants, two houses, and two buildings on the Southern Oregon University campus. Peter Finkle's walking tours cover Ashland history, art, culture, theater, and Haunted Ashland stories.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Peter Finkle
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org