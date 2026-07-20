RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series:Creating Calm in a World That Never Slows Down: Simple Practices for Emotional Regulation, Mindfulness, and Resilience by Patty Casebolt

Creating Calm in a World That Never Slows Down is a class designed for anyone feeling overwhelmed by stress, burnout, or the constant pressure to keep up. Through simple, practical tools for emotional regulation, mindfulness, and resilience, participants will learn ways to create greater calm, self-awareness, and balance in everyday life. This class offers space to pause, reflect, and reconnect with what restores and strengthens well-being.

Patty Casebolt serves as a facilitator and officer for The Learning Well at La Clinica Health Center, where she helps create experiences centered on mindfulness, resilience, connection, and personal well-being.