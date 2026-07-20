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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series:Creating Calm in a World That Never Slows Down: Simple Practices for Emotional Regulation, Mindfulness, and Resilience by Patty Casebolt

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series:Creating Calm in a World That Never Slows Down: Simple Practices for Emotional Regulation, Mindfulness, and Resilience by Patty Casebolt

Creating Calm in a World That Never Slows Down is a class designed for anyone feeling overwhelmed by stress, burnout, or the constant pressure to keep up. Through simple, practical tools for emotional regulation, mindfulness, and resilience, participants will learn ways to create greater calm, self-awareness, and balance in everyday life. This class offers space to pause, reflect, and reconnect with what restores and strengthens well-being.

Patty Casebolt serves as a facilitator and officer for The Learning Well at La Clinica Health Center, where she helps create experiences centered on mindfulness, resilience, connection, and personal well-being.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org

Artist Group Info

Patty Casebolt
https://thelearningwell.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org