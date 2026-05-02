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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Breathwork: Finding Your Calm in the Storm by Jenna Hill

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Breathwork: Finding Your Calm in the Storm by Jenna Hill

Jenna Hill is a nurse practitioner with 30+ years in ICU, emergency medicine, and medical leadership she has now advanced her training to become a certified breathwork facilitator through Elemental Rhythm. In this powerful and practical session, you’ll learn how to use your breath to regulate stress, quiet mental noise, and return to a place of clarity and control. Breathwork offers a simple, accessible way to shift out of overwhelm and into grounded, intentional action.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org

Artist Group Info

Jenna Hill
https://linktr.ee/Room2Breathe.Life
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org