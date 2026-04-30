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RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Boundaries As a Spiritual Practice- Not Just a Communication Skill by Lorie Solay

RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Boundaries As a Spiritual Practice- Not Just a Communication Skill by Lorie Solay

Blending modern psychology, somatic awareness, and metaphysical principles, Lorie shares how boundaries influence your nervous system, your subconscious patterns, and even the energetic field around you. What if boundaries weren’t about pushing people away, but about coming home to yourself? Explore boundaries as a deeply spiritual practice- one that shapes your energy, your relationships, and the reality you experience.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org

Artist Group Info

Lorie Solay
https://www.loriesolay.com
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org