RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Boundaries As a Spiritual Practice- Not Just a Communication Skill by Lorie Solay
RVML's Tuesday Lecture Series: Boundaries As a Spiritual Practice- Not Just a Communication Skill by Lorie Solay
Blending modern psychology, somatic awareness, and metaphysical principles, Lorie shares how boundaries influence your nervous system, your subconscious patterns, and even the energetic field around you. What if boundaries weren’t about pushing people away, but about coming home to yourself? Explore boundaries as a deeply spiritual practice- one that shapes your energy, your relationships, and the reality you experience.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
Artist Group Info
Lorie Solay
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org